Witney Carson Shows Her Postpartum Progress Over 3 Months: Before and After Pics

Witney Carson Shows Her Postpartum Progress Over 3 Months Before and After 3 Weeks
 Courtesy of Witney Carson/Instagram
Three Weeks

She posed for a mirror selfie in a yellow sports bra and gray shorts.

