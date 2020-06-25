Taking Ownership

Stauffer told her YouTube followers in June 2020 that she takes “full responsibility for all of the hurt that I have caused” after rehoming her adopted son. “I apologize for being so naive when I started the adoption process, I was not selective or fully equipped or prepared,” she continued. “I received one day of watching at home online video training and gained my Hague adoption certification which was required by my accredited adoption agency. For me, I needed more training.” The star concluded, “We love Huxley and know that this was the right decision for him and his future. Praying that Huxley only has the best future in the entire world.”