



Little one on the way? 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson alleged in a new interview that her estranged husband, Jay Smith, may be expecting a baby with his girlfriend.

“There’s already a lot of rumors going around that his girlfriend, who’s running the GoFundMe, is pregnant. … From what I saw — she was at court — she definitely looked like she could’ve been expecting,” Martson, 33, said during her Tuesday, July 30, appearance on The Domenick Nati Show. “So, like, if I [sponsor his visa], I would be responsible for paying his child support.”

The reality star claimed that Smith, 21, has been with the woman since January, though the duo have denied a romantic relationship. “I have a lot of evidence of those two being together,” she said.

Martson went on to note that she cannot confirm whether Smith’s girlfriend is expecting. However, she claimed that his sister hinted at such news. “I know his sister had posted something too, saying that she was pregnant or she was about to have a niece or nephew,” she said before reiterating that she does not know whether a baby is on the way for the pair.

The TLC stars wed in May 2018. Martson filed for divorce in January amid cheating rumors. She withdrew the papers nine days later but filed again in April. “I’ve been a train wreck all week, but I’m trying to get out,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I had my heart broken.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that the Jamaica native was taken into ICE custody after he allegedly violated a protection from abuse order. “Ashley feels as though Jay made his own bed,” her spokesperson, Johnny Donovan, revealed to Us after the news broke. “Ashley has been suffering for a long time — it’s payback. Jay thought she was joking, but no. He made his bed, and now he has to lie in it.”

Smith was released from a Pennsylvania detention center on Wednesday, July 31.

Martson alleged via Instagram on Saturday, July 20, that her estranged husband refused to sign their divorce papers because he “is requesting half of everything I own.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!