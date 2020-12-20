90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima hit out at TLC for showing footage featuring her months after she was fired for appearing in a racy lingerie webcam show.

“Excuse me, TLC, I do not understand why you would want [to] air my storyline,” the Brazil native, 34, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 17. “I was afterall not the image of wholesome values you ‘project.’ As TLC would never ever feature anyone involved in any sort of adult entertainment.”

“I took responsibility for showing my bare breasts, and accepted it for what it was; a threat, and then a dismissal,” she continued. “I accepted this from the same network that has aired some felons and adult entertainers. The hypocrisy is mind-blowing.”

“Now, you want to replay my story and make more money from it. You are showcasing it. What hypocrites you are,” she concluded. “Once again, thank you for the emancipation from your network.”

Dos Santos Lima added the hashtag #SHAMEONYOUTLC.

The former reality TV star, who debuted on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé with her then-husband Colt Johnson, confirmed in September that she’d been fired by TLC “because of my show with [adult livestreaming platform] CamSoda.”

She did the racy live event on September 14 to show off her new face and body after undergoing plastic surgery procedures worth a reported $72,000. Dos Santos Lima had a nose job and breast and butt augmentation.

A day before she was let go by TLC, the OnlyFans star was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers as she and then-boyfriend Eric Nichols prepared to move to Colorado Springs, Colorado, from Las Vegas. She was released later that day but TMZ subsequently reported that the reality TV star had been “placed in removal proceedings” and has an upcoming hearing to determine if she’ll have to surrender to ICE to be deported from the U.S.

Dos Santos Lima was arrested twice in 2018 for domestic battery. Charges were dismissed after the first incident and she was not charged after her second arrest. She was arrested a third time in January 2019 and charged with first-degree domestic battery following an alleged altercation with Johnson. Her lawyer later confirmed to Us Weekly in May 2019 that the charges were set to be reduced to disorderly conduct.

Johnson filed for divorce on the same day Dos Santos was arrested for the third time. She went on to date Nichols but announced their split in November.