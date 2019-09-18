



Getting ugly. Aaron Carter claimed that his brother, Nick Carter, filed a restraining order against him because he sided with Melissa Schuman, the woman who previously accused the Backstreet Boys singer of rape.

“I know you’re mad I spoke to @MelissaSchuman so to retaliate you call the police to take away my legal guns and you file a restraining order #pathetic #Coverup,” the “Aaron’s Party” singer, 31, tweeted on Tuesday, September 16. “How come my brother didn’t file a restraining orders against a girl who filed a police report against him for rape? #COVERUP #METOOMOVEMENT.”

Nick, 39, confirmed on Tuesday that he and his sister Angel Carter filed a restraining order after Aaron allegedly threatened the boy-bander’s pregnant wife, Lauren Kitt, and their unborn child.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” Nick wrote in a Twitter statement. “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

Back in November 2017, Nick made headlines after Schuman accused him of rape in a detailed blog post. The former teen idol vehemently denied the claims in a statement to Us at the time: “I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual,” he said. “We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first time that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

Months later, the former member of the all-girl teen group Dream filed a police report against Nick. In September 2018, prosecutors confirmed that he would not be charged because the statute of limitations had passed.

As Aaron’s tweets made headlines on Tuesday, Schuman tweeted that people were “villianizing the wrong Carter.”

“Of course I believe and stand with Aaron because I have been in active communication with other Nick Carter survivors!” she stated. “Holding their stories, continuing to advocate despite not being supported or believed.”

Aaron, who recently revealed via Twitter that he “slipped off the wagon” on his sobriety journey, also tweeted about several of his brother’s other exes, including Paris Hilton.

“I have never been accused of rape multiple times I wasn’t accused of beating of @parishilton who’s VIOLENT? #Coverup #CrazyLikeAFox,” Aaron alleged via Twitter on Tuesday. “Paris knows the truth. She can talk out when she’s ready @KayaJones knows the truth, she can talk out when she’s ready. Mandy WillaFord knows the truth she can talk out when she’s ready. @MelissaSchuman she can speak out when she’s ready. @TanyaJaneMUA knows the truth.”

Nick previously denied that his relationship with Hilton, whom he dated in 2004, was abusive.

