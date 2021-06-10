Best Site to Buy Instagram Followers of 2021: Complete Reviews with Comparisons

Instagram has become a popular social media platform where influencers, brands, and businesses profit. Not only can they market their own or other’s products through ads, videos, and other social media marketing strategies, but it’s also an excellent way to gain popularity, especially nowadays.

However, you need to have an excellent online presence and a high-quality engagement rate, which is impossible if you don’t have enough followers. That is where the best site to buy Instagram followers can help.

Since there is a growing number of such companies, below is a review and a comparison of four top-rated sites where you can buy IG followers to get you started.

Best Site to Buy Instagram Followers: A Review

Likes.io is an Instagram marketing company aiming to boost your IG engagement, reach, and presence through IG likes, story views, and followers. They focus on your target market or audience and ensure to protect your online reputation and not put your IG account at risk.

Review

Likes.io offers several packages for a business, brand, and individual, such as an artist, entrepreneur, and social media influencer, who want to increase their number of followers.

The price depends on the number of followers you want to buy, ranging from 100 to 5000. For each premium or high-quality Instagram followers package, you’ll expect the following:

Delivery Time

With a good understanding that time is money, the company aims to deliver results within two to three days after your purchase. That is, of course, as long as all the requirements have been met, namely, providing the correct account name, setting your IG account to Public, and ensuring the account or post is still active.

Customer Support

The company has a team of experts ready to answer queries, resolve issues, and provide assistance. You can reach them via live chat from Mondays to Fridays, 9 AM to 5 PM PST. For non-technical issues and questions, you can email them at support@likes.io any time.

Organic Followers

Being aware that using bot followers is one of the top reasons an IG account gets suspended, or worse, shadow-banned, Likes.io will help you gain high-quality followers. These are followers with complete IG profiles and active followers.

Gaining organic, genuine followers is all thanks to the company’s advanced targeting method. The process begins with IG account content analysis for them to determine your target audience.

Then, the team engages with the users who comment and like on IG accounts related to your content. Once the user gets notified, they’re assumed to visit your page to check your content, and knowing that it’s their interests, they will also most likely follow your page.

Benefits:

Quick delivery

Reasonable prices

Instagram-focused company

Multiple packages and payment methods

Buy Instagram followers from likes.io

Compared to Likes.io, Stormlikes.net assists IG users and those using another social media platform, such as FB. They will help improve your influencer, brand, or business profile’s online presence and engagement rates by giving you the option to purchase followers, likes, and views.

Review

Stormlikes’ primary focus is customer satisfaction, so they strive to provide professional and reliable services to each of their clients all the time.

When buying IG followers, they have several packages available for you to choose from, depending on your needs. Whether you prefer to add 100 or 5000 authentic followers, you’ll get provided with the following:

Delivery Time

With Stormlikes’ commitment to delivering immediate results, they guarantee that you’ll start to have new followers within 10 minutes after purchasing a package. That is, of course, as long as you set your page to Public. Not only that, but once they enter your account into their system, they make sure you don’t get removed until you reach the number of followers you paid for it.

Customer Support

Like the first social media marketing site we reviewed, you can also reach Stormlikes’ customer support team via live chat from Mondays to Fridays, 9 AM to 5 PM PST. You can also send them an email at support@stormlikes.net for non-technical-related queries and problems.

Real Followers

Gaining followers who obey IG guidelines or rules is one of the guarantees Stormlikes offer. They also ensure that they always encourage each of your gained followers to maintain their following.

Benefits:

Affordable rates

Instant delivery time

Has an affiliate program

Good follower retention rate

Multiple packages and payment methods

Buy Instagram followers from Stormlikes

Followers.io

Followers.io is one of the social media growth platforms that has become popular because of its quality services. Its goal is to help you grow your IG account not just by helping you increase the number of real followers but also through genuine engagement.

Review

Guaranteeing 100% results, Followers.io offers two packages, which are more expensive than those provided by other companies on this list. With that in mind, they will assign you an account manager for the primary and pro plans and assure a moderate growth rate.

When you avail the company’s plan, here are the things that you need to make a note of:

Delivery Time

Followers.io has a good network of real IG users whom they can entice to follow your page. That’s why most of their previous customers noticed an immediate positive change in their count of followers. On average, it only takes 10 minutes after you’ve purchased a plan from them.

Customer Support

Customer care services are essential factors when choosing a company to buy followers for your social media sites. Fortunately, like Likes.io, Followers.io also offers two ways on how you can contact their support team.

One is via their live chat widget, which you can use from Mondays through Fridays from 9 AM to 5 PM PST. Otherwise, send them an email at support@followers.io for any non-technical-related questions and problems. Keep in mind, though, that those who availed of the Pro plan get priority support.

Real Followers

Followers.io stresses that they comply with IG policies, so every following you’ll gain is from active and real accounts. That also assures that the gained followers will engage and interact with your account.

Additionally, they use an engagement strategy, wherein they target users following an IG page with similar content as yours. However, each plan is only suitable for ten targets, so you have no assurance of how many followers you’ll gain.

Benefits:

Quick delivery

Money-back guarantee

Multiple payment options

Effective engagement strategy

SocialViral.com

If you want to buy Instagram followers, another dependable option is SocialViral.com because they’re also a customer-focused and well-established company if you’re going to buy Instagram followers. Like Stormlikes.net, they also have packages for a social media influencer, brand, and business using other platforms like FB, Twitter, and TikTok.

Review

The five buy-follower packages of SocialViral.com start from $1.49 to $39.99 for 50 to 5,000 followers, respectively.

These social media profile growth services are committed to boosting your IG following and increasing your follower counts by providing you with the following services, no matter what package you purchase:

Delivery Time

Once you register your social media platform account that you have set to Public, you’ll usually expect to gain followers within 12 hours.

Although SocialViral doesn’t guarantee that each follower you gained through them will remain, they stay dedicated to helping you reach and maintain your follower count. Thus, they have a free follower top-off offer that you can enjoy for a week.

Customer Support

Unlike the previous companies we reviewed, reaching SocialViral’s customer service team is only possible by filling out their Contact Us form on their website. However, they strive to answer queries and resolve issues ASAP, as they have a team available 24/7.

Additionally, the SocialViral team proactively monitors your IG account from the day of purchase to several weeks to ensure they fulfil the increased engagement rate they promised.

Real Followers

SocialViral.com ensures you’ll only gain followers with active accounts and those who follow strict IG rules or guidelines. That is why they don’t provide 100% assurance that all the followers gained will stay forever.

It may seem like a downside, but it ensures that they don’t use bot followers or fake followers that can otherwise negatively affect your account.

Benefits:

24/7 support

Instant delivery

Cheap packages

Multiple packages and payment options

Buying Followers for Better Social Media Presence

The social proof philosophy is an attestation of the importance of having lots of followers on your social media accounts. It states that the number of followers, views, comments, likes and fans significantly affect how one perceives a particular page.

If you’re just starting or having a hard time gaining followers, you can buy Instagram likes, followers from Likes.io, Followers.io, Stormlikes.net, and SocialViral.com.

All these companies offer follower packages for different needs, refrain from using fake followers, and are known for their quick delivery times. They also ensure secure and safe transactions since they won’t ask for your IG account password.

That said, if we were to pick the best site to buy Instagram followers, that would be Likes.io because of the straightforward process of how they help you gain organic followers.

Although there were complaints regarding retention rate, Likes.io emphasizes that other factors affect how long a follower remains. Some of these factors include content quality, hashtags, account holder engagement, and consistency.

If you’re on a tight budget or just want to try out buying IG followers to see how it helps, then opt for SocialViral.com. Apart from the cheap rates, they also don’t make false promises, especially regarding retention rates.