Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton fell in love in the Big Brother house last summer, and now they are gearing up to become husband and wife! To celebrate, the couple released some of the stunning shots from their recent engagement photo shoot.

“My love for you is unconditional,” the day trader (real name Chris Williams) wrote on Instagram on Sunday, June 16. “This year was a tough one, at first I genuinely didn’t understand why we were under so much persecution but I’ve quickly realized that saying your [sic] a ride or die and actually being one are two separate things. Babe, without any doubts I know that you will ride for me, just like I will ride for you, because you have been!”

He continued, “Relationships mean nothing until they stand the tests and trials that try to break them down. & Now that we’ve been through just about every hard thing, I know our love was built to last! Now let’s move forward on to bigger, better and brighter things. I love you Mr. Williams. #SwayleighWedding #Meettheswaggys #blacklove #couplesgoals #engagement.”

The flight attendant, for her part, took a moment to honor her fiancé’s late father and the baby that she and Swaggy conceived in the Big Brother house before she suffered a miscarriage.

“I thought it would be special to begin to release our official engagement photos today on Father’s day 1. Because I know your dad is looking down at you smiling and nodding with approval but 2. To also highlight what would have been your first Father’s Day,” she wrote on Instagram. “@swaggyctv I know how much your relationship with your father meant to you & I know that losing him is something you will never get past. I know that you would have been and still will be the best father ever! A lot of times people only care about my feelings surrounding the miscarriage and never really acknowledge your disappointment or think about you.”

She added, “So, I am taking this time to say Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there but also to all the men that are loving & supporting women who have had miscarriages or infertility issues, your rainbow will come stay strong fatherhood is for you just keep hope alive.”

Swaggy, 24, proposed to Bayleigh, 26, during the season 20 finale in September 2018. After spending several weeks apart — he was evicted early on in the game, while she spent her summer in the Big Brother and jury houses — Swaggy got down on bended knee and told Bayleigh, “I want you and only you.”

Swayleigh’s spokesman, Thom Brodeur-Kazanjian, said they hope to marry in September. They have looked at a number of venues in the Northeast, but have also been spotted scouting locations in the Caribbean.

Big Brother season 21 premieres on CBS Tuesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

