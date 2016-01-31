Blac Chyna Cancels U.K. Club Appearance After Arrest: Details

Blac Chyna canceled her U.K. club appearance this weekend following her arrest on Friday, January 29. The 27-year-old, who recently went public with her relationship with Rob Kardashian, was due to make an appearance at the grand opening of Beorma Club in Birmingham, England, on Saturday, January 30.

Although she did not formally announce the cancelation, Chyna posted a series of Snapchats and an Instagram video from the back of a car on Saturday. In one of her Snapchat posts, she said, “Bye Texas!”

Chyna was headed to London for the appearance and was reportedly on a layover in Austin shortly before she was arrested on Friday night. She was charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance before being released in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The makeup artist quickly took to Snapchat to announce her return, asking fans, “Did you guys miss me?” while sipping from a bottle of Coca-Cola. Kardashian, 28, also celebrated her freedom with a post on Instagram showing the couple chatting on FaceTime.

Chyna originally announced her U.K. appearance on Instagram on January 11. She wrote, “Come out its going to be extravagant.” It is unclear whether or not her Beorma appearance will be rescheduled.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BAatTEgRvke/

Chyna formerly dated Rob’s sister Kylie Jenner’s current boyfriend, Tyga. They share a son, King Cairo, 3, together.

