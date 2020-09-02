Summer love! Blake Griffin is dating jewelry designer Alexa Eshaghian, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

The Detroit Pistons power forward, 31, and the Alexa Mika Jewelry cofounder, 25, have been splitting their time between California and The Hamptons in her native New York.

“Alexa has been visiting Blake in L.A. and has been with him all summer,” one source tells Us, noting that Eshaghian is “just having fun.”

A second insider reveals that the couple have also been spotted “romantically walking on the beach and kissing” in Malibu.

Eshaghian graduated from Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management, according to her LinkedIn profile. In addition to her jewelry business, she is the CEO of Styled by A, a personal styling and shopping service.

Griffin, for his part, is notoriously private about his love life. He was previously engaged to Brynn Cameron (with whom he shares son Ford, 6, and daughter Finley, 3) and later dated Kendall Jenner.

Us broke the news in September 2017 that the NBA player and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, now 24, were hooking up. One month later, a source confirmed to Us that they were “a full-on couple,” adding, “Kendall has been going to a lot of his games, and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town.”

Jenner addressed her romance with Griffin in her April 2018 cover story for Vogue, saying, “I’m happy. He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me.” However, news broke soon after that the pair had called it quits.

The six-time NBA All-Star — who more recently had short-lived flings with singer Madison Beer and Fox Sports Detroit reporter Brooke Fletcher — opened up about dating in L.A. in a recent interview.

“I don’t think [the racism I experienced growing up in Oklahoma] ever deterred me from hanging out with who I wanted to hang out with or pursuing who I wanted to pursue,” he said on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in June. “The beauty of being in Los Angeles, there’s just so many cultures. It’s such a diverse city that, you know, moving here at 19 was really a breath of fresh air because, like, I wasn’t that different.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Griffin’s rep and Eshaghian for comment.