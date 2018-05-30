Just the three of them! Britney Spears shared two new photos with her sons, Preston and Jayden, amid her child support battle with their father and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

“Love when we go to our favorite spot on Sundays,” the Grammy winner, 36, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 29, alongside snaps of herself at a restaurant with Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11, over Memorial Day weekend. “The boys are bigger than me now!!!!!”

The family outing came less than a week after Federline, 40, filed a request for more child support from Spears. He claimed in court documents that he makes “approximately $3,000 per month” as a DJ, which is less than 1 percent of Spears’ estimated annual income of $34 million.

“Kevin is asking for the reasonable needs of the children to be met, which is at least three times the amount Kevin is currently getting,” Federline’s divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told Us Weekly exclusively on May 22, noting that the former backup dancer currently receives a total of $20,000 a month in child support from the pop princess, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2007.

Federline is also the father of daughter Kori, 15, and son Kaleb, 13, with his ex-fiancée Shar Jackson, as well as daughters Jordan, 6, and Peyton, 4, with his current wife, Victoria Prince.

“Kevin has four other children from [other] relationships, and it’s not Britney’s responsibility to pay for their care,” a legal source close to Spears recently told Us exclusively. “All of Preston and Jayden’s expenses are paid for while they are with Kevin, from school, clothing, insurance. There is nothing that Kevin has to pay for. Nothing has changed in the care Britney has given the kids, and Kevin has acknowledged what a great mom she is.”

The “Gimme More” singer, who has not spoken publicly about the legal drama, gushed to her 19.7 million followers on Instagram earlier this month that “nothing makes me happier as a mom than watching these boys grow and smile and laugh.”

Spears has been dating personal trainer and fitness model Sam Asghari since late 2016.

