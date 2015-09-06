Caitlyn Jenner Says She’s Inspired By Angelina Jolie’s Style

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! Caitlyn Jenner has been making headlines for her on-point wardrobe choices as of late, and the reality star reveals in a new episode of I Am Cait that she has a particular style icon in mind: Angelina Jolie.

“The bottom line is, I really need a professional to coordinate everything,” Jenner says on the episode, airing Sunday, Sept. 6. “[Celebrity stylist Jen Rade] does Angelina Jolie and I just love her look. Very casual, very elegant, chic, so I’m dying to meet her.”

Jenner, 65, famously wore a modest all-white wrap dress to the ESPYS in July — a look not too dissimilar from a clingy gown Jolie, 40, wore to the Golden Globes in 2012.

On Friday, Sept. 4, Jenner stepped out in tight jeans and a white sweater for a night out in Malibu with writer Buzz Kissinger, who wrote a historic 22-page Vanity Fair feature on the former Olympian.

And one day earlier, both she and daughter Kendall Jenner stepped out in leather pants and knee-high boots — on opposite coasts.

It wasn’t the first time Caitlyn has shared similar tastes with her famous family, however.

On the premiere of I Am Cait, Caitlyn picked out a sleek, black Tom Ford dress while going through her closet with stepdaughter Kim Kardashian.

“Mom has that,” a bemused Kardashian told Caitlyn, referring to Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager Kris Jenner. “It will be a ‘who wore it better?’ She has it in chocolate brown.”

