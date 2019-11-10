Cast Your Vote for the Sexiest Man in Hollywood: Top 5

We’re down to the top five! There’s many things to love about Hollywood — glamour, gowns, gossip — but one thing that never gets old is the handsome leading men. Whether they’ve been on set for decades or are new to the celebrity game, many of Hollywood’s men ooze sex appeal.

Hunks in Trunks! The Hottest Celebrity Men of 2019

Us Weekly asked the readers to decide who should take the crown for Hollywood’s sexiest man. The votes are in and the competition has been narrowed down to the top five.

Jason Momoa is a heavy favorite with his incredible physique, superhero combat skills and adventurous spirit. The 40-year-old Hawaii native got his start on Baywatch in the ’90s before starring on Game of Thrones and Stargate Atlantis. Today, he is best known for his starring role in Aquaman and for his fairy-tale romance with wife Lisa Bonet.

Another superhero who tops the list is Chris Hemsworth. The 36-year-old father of three, who is married to Elsa Pataky, earned a special place in viewer’s hearts when he was cast as Thor in 2011. Since then, he has shot up to the top of the A-list with roles in the Avengers and Men in Black film series.

Sexy Shirtless Stars!

No sexiest man poll would be complete without the one and only Brad Pitt. From Thelma & Louise to Ad Astra, the 55-year-old superstar has been hot for decades. Fans can’t get enough of his classic good looks, extraordinary talent and altruistic nature.

Michael B. Jordan has become one of Hollywood’s favorite actors. The 32-year-old Newark, New Jersey native has grown from a teen star on The Wire to a leading man in hit films like Creed and Black Panther. With his adorable dimples, charming personality and newly launched production company, Jordan is one to watch.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2019

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be the hardest working man in Hollywood. The former WWE star, 47, has churned out back-to-back blockbusters, including Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The father of three, who just wrapped up the HBO series Ballers, has no plans on stopping anytime soon with the Jumanji sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, slated for release in December 2019. It’s no wonder he made it to the top five of Us‘ poll.

Cast your vote below and stay tuned to see who will take home the title of the sexiest man in Hollywood!