Campus chronicles. Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her son, Dylan, during a visit to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Friday, October 18.

“On campus with my boy Dylan,” the Feud actress, 50, wrote alongside a pic of herself and the 19-year-old college sophomore, who she shares with husband Michael Douglas, 73.

Mother and son enjoyed a fun-filled day at the Ivy League university, according to Zeta-Jones’ Instagram Stories. The Chicago star shared a video of the campus with the caption: “Beautiful fall day. Perfect.”

She posted another snap of Dylan’s nearly empty tube of toothpaste with the caption, “I think my son needs a new tube of toothpaste. College life 😂.”

Zeta-Jones, Douglas and their daughter, Carys, 16, traveled as a family to Brown to drop off Dylan in September. The Oscar winner documented the heartfelt send-off on social media. “Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life,” the actress wrote alongside a photo and video collage of the family moving the teen into his dorm.

Douglas told Us Weekly that Dylan had to work “really hard” to overcome his learning disability during his college application process.

“Dylan had serious dyslexic issues,” the Wall Street actor explained at PaleyFest NY: The Kominsky Method on October 11. “He had to go to special schools early on. He worked really hard, and the fact that he worked himself up to get into an Ivy League school, I’m just so proud of him.”

The college student may be focused on his studies right now, but he would like to follow in his famous parents’ footsteps, according to Zeta-Jones. The Welsh actress told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year that both Dylan and Carys want to go into show business one day.

“You know, I know it’s going to be hard for them, because they’ve got their grandfather, Kirk [Douglas]. They’ve got me, they have Michael,” Zeta-Jones said during a March 17 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I’ve had a wonderful life in this business. So, if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn’t, so I just think they’ve got the talent and I know that they have the drive.”

Zeta-Jones is also stepmother to Michael’s eldest son, Cameron Douglas, 40, who he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker. Cameron welcomed his first child, daughter Lua Izzy, with girlfriend Viviane Thibes in December 2017.

