Get your stretch pants on because it’s beginning to look a lot like Thanksgiving! Chef Marc Murphy stopped by Us Weekly’s studio to show Us not one, but two easy appetizers that you can whip up with just a few simple ingredients.

The Food Network judge thinks it’s important to keep things simple and bite-size. He told Us, “The most important thing when you’re making canapés in my mind, is you need to be able to pick them up [and eat it them in] one bite.” The only issue? These appetizers are so delicious, you might be coming back for several bites!

For even more holiday tips and tricks from the chef, watch the videos!

DILL CURED SALMON AND CUCUMBER CANAPÉS

Makes: About 25 canapés

16-ounce boneless salmon fillet, skin off

2 cups kosher salt 4 cups grapeseed oil

1 1/2 cups fresh dill, chopped

3 cloves garlic, cut in half

1 small white onion, diced

1 large English cucumber, skin on, cut into 1/8 inch slices

1/2 cup Triscuit Dill, Sea Salt & Olive Oil Crackers, pulverized

1/2 cup crème fraîche

Cover salmon entirely on both sides in salt and let sit in the refrigerator to cure for 30 minutes. Wash salt off salmon and pat fillet completely dry with paper towels. In a large Ziploc bag, combine oil, dill, garlic and onion to create a marinade. Place salmon fillet in bag. Ensure fillet is fully coated in marinade, seal bag and refrigerate overnight. Remove salmon from fridge and cut into nickel-sized pieces. Roll salmon pieces into crushed Triscuit Dill, Sea Salt & Olive Oil Crackers until fully coated. Place salmon pieces on top of cucumber slices; top with a dollop of crème fraîche and garnish with fresh dill.

TRISCUIT AND PECAN CHEESE BALLS

Makes: about 60 nickel size balls

1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil

1 cup red onion, small dice

1 cup red bell pepper, small dice

2 cups cream cheese, softened

2 cups sharp cheddar, shredded

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

juice of 1 lemon

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup parsley, chopped

1 cup pecans

1 cup Triscuit Original Crackers

Heat oil in a small sauté pan. Add onions and peppers and sauté over medium heat until onions are translucent, about 4-6 minutes. Set aside and let cool. In a large mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, cheddar, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, cayenne pepper and parsley. Add cooled onions and peppers to cheese mixture. Using a food processor, combine pecans and Triscuit Original Crackers and pulse until pulverized. Transfer pulverized pecans and Triscuit Crackers to a large bowl or dish. Form spoonfuls of cheese mixture into nickel-sized balls. Roll cheese balls in pulverized pecan and Triscuit mixture until completely coated

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!