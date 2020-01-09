Chloe Bridges Offers Crate and Barrel Registry Recos for You – Watch the Interactive Video!

This video is INTERACTIVE! Play along to get Chloe’s personalized Crate and Barrel picks based on your choices!

She said yes! Last October, Chloe Bridges got engaged to the love of her life, and she’s ready to put her newfound wedding expertise to good use! Whether you’re an amateur cook or a low key secret chef, or an adventurous decorator versus a fan of the classics, Crate and Barrel has the perfect picks to add to your Wedding Registry. Play the interactive video above to see what Chloe recommends for you, and scroll down for some more highlights from her day at Crate and Barrel!

When Chloe got engaged, she explains that, “it was really important for us to not take things too seriously and to not lose what makes us us.” When starting a registry, don’t be afraid to have fun along the way, and make sure you’re choosing personalized picks that represent who you are as a couple.

Crate and Barrel makes registering super simple with their amazing app. You can make changes or add to your list on-the-go with a quick swipe or barcode scan. Leave those bulky registry guns in the past!

“We travel a ton, both for work and for fun, so at home I like to create more of a zen, relaxed vibe,” Chloe notes. Whether you’re looking for an extra cozy towel to snuggle up with after a bubble bath, or a set of sheets that are soft enough to make staying in bed an extra few hours totally worth it, Crate and Barrel totally has you covered.

Chloe is a self described amateur when it comes to cooking, but these knives are the perfect set to get started. Register for a set and work on those knife skills – you’ll be rocking the julienne cut in no time!

Be sure to play along with our interactive video above to see Chloe’s personalized recommendations for you! Bonus, you can shop and register directly from the video. And if you’re just beginning your registering journey now, get started here.