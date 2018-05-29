Chris Klein and Wife Laina Rose Welcome Second Child, Daughter Isla

She’s here! Chris Klein and Laina Rose have welcomed their second child, daughter Isla Rose, Us Weekly can confirm.

The American Pie alum, 39, revealed the happy news via Instagram on Tuesday, May 29. “This Saturday 5/26 at 2:25pm my wife @lalalainarose gave birth to our second beautiful miracle,” wrote Klein, who also shares 1-year-old son Fredrick Easton with Rose. “Lana and Isla took the journey together with Courage, Strength and Epic Grace. My Girls, I am so proud of you and so grateful that you were delivered safely back to me. I love you Laina. Thank you for making me a better father again.”

The couple, who tied the knot in August 2015 after four years of dating, announced their second pregnancy in January 2018. “My beautiful angel @lainarose is making another beautiful angel. Eason’s going to be a big Brother,” Klein tweeted at the time. “24 weeks along. We are so #blessed.”

Rose also took to social media to rave about her second bundle of joy. “Excited to share that our little Man will become a Big Brother this May,” she gushed via Instagram. “We are so excited for the adventures ahead and the joy that will fill our 2018.”

Klein was previously engaged to Katie Holmes, but the duo called off their nuptials in March 2005. He opened up about their romance in an April 2012 interview with the Daily Beast, saying, “We were kids, man. We met before we could legally drink, so think about when you were 20 to 24, and that’s what it was. We were all working, successful and having fun.”

