Too "Big" for his britches? Actor Chris Noth admits he took his Sex and the City nickname too far in between the end of the series and filming the 2008 SATC movie.

The Good Wife star, 58, recently told HuffPost Live that he was asked to shed some weight to play Carrie Bradshaw's central love interest in the blockbuster.

"When we were doing the movie of Sex and the City, [director and creator] Michael Patrick King came up to me and said, 'Listen dude, we're not calling you Mr. Big because of the size of your stomach, so go lose that before we start,'" Noth joked.

Back in 2009 he gave Us Weekly exclusive details on his weight loss process for the film. The veteran actor traveled to Brazil for the "Island Experience on Ilha Grande."

While there, he maintained a vegetarian diet and participated in a series of outdoor activities including yoga, hiking, and kayaking.

Sex and the City came out with a sequel film in 2010, but after critics slammed it, Noth told Parade Magazine, “Well, it’s not really in my hands, but from what I can tell, I don’t see it happening. But what do I know? I’m always pleasantly surprised if they do one, and I’m not disappointed if they don’t.”

