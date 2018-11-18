Chris Watts will return to court on Monday, November 19, where he is set to be sentenced for the murders of his pregnant wife, Shanann, and two daughters less than two weeks after he pleaded guilty.

The 33-year-old will appear in front of a judge in a Colorado court at 10 a.m. on Monday and is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

His parents were granted permission to speak at the sentencing and are expected to give victim impact statements and ask the judge for leniency on behalf of their son.

Cindy Watts, Chris’ mom — who has said that she doesn’t believe Chris killed his children, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3 — has previously spoken out about her hopes that he son will change his guilty plea.

“I want to stop it before it’s too late. I want to talk to him. I want to be able to talk to him,” she told KDVR on Monday, November 12. “I love my son no matter what and I want to fight for him, and I don’t want him to go down for something he didn’t do.”

The parents of Shanann, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy at the time of her death, as well as her brother are set to be in the courtroom on Monday and are expected to give victim impact statements. They spoke out last week about Cindy’s comments, calling his allegations that Shanann was abusive towards her husband and that she killed her children “vicious, grotesque and utterly false.”

Chris pleaded guilty to nine counts on November 6, in a plea deal that took the death penalty off the table for his sentencing. Those included five counts of murder in the first degree, three counts of tampering with a deceased body and one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy.

The Denver Channel reports that the autopsy results for Shanann and the two children could potentially be released in the hours or days following Watts’ sentencing.

Shanann and her two daughters went missing from their Frederick, Colorado home in August and were found dead three days later. Chris was arrested shortly after and claimed at the time that he witnessed “Shanann actively strangling Celeste” via a baby monitor. He then claimed that led him to go “into a rage” and “ultimately strangled Shanann to death.”

