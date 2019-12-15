



“No dog like a bulldog.” Chrissy Teigen has proved time and again that she is the ultimate dog mom, especially when it comes to her most recent adoption: Pablo the bulldog.

The Cravings cookbook author, 34, brought the pudgy pooch into her family’s life shortly before she and husband John Legend mourned the loss of their first shared pet, Puddy, in March 2018. Four months prior, the beloved bulldog was sent to the hospital after experiencing heart failure. When her 10-year-old dog “first born” eventually passed away, Teigen memorialized the gentle giant in a playfully painted portrait shared to Instagram.

“10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost captioned the sweet photo of her late pooch. “He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there.”

Teigen had so much love for her first bulldog that she even wanted to name her second child after him, according to the acknowledgements section in her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More. “I think about you every day. We will miss you always,” Teigen wrote. “John won’t let me name baby boy after you. Just know I tried.”

Little Pablo fit right into the Puddy-sized hole in Teigen’s heart — and has continued to be her biggest obsession ever since. The bulldog joined the Legend family’s Frenchies, Penny and Pippa, as some of the most beloved celeb pets on social media.

Pablo has grown up alongside Legend, 40, and Teigen’s children, Luna, 3, and Miles, now 18 months. The former Sports Illustrated model has documented her bulldog as if he were one of her kids, sharing videos of the snoozing pup on Twitter and even claiming Pablo is ready to be named the Westminster Dog Show’s next Best in Show.

Not only is Pablo a loving “man’s best friend” to the self-proclaimed mayor of Twitter, but the family’s newest bulldog is just as in love with Luna and Miles as everyone on the internet. The famous foodie often shows her three favorite little ones playing and snuggling around the house, instantly sending fans into cuteness overload.