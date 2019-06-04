Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Contends She’s ‘Not Cute Ever’

Luna Simone Stephens, daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, continues to charm the Internet. This time, the 3-year-old has come to “the very strong belief that only girls can be beautiful and only boys can be cute,” as Teigen explained on Instagram on Tuesday, June 4.

In the video the Lip Sync Battle cohost shared on Tuesday, Luna emphatically declares this opinion as she and her famous mom ride a private plane. “I’m not cute ever!” she yells.

“So what are you then?” asks Teigen, 33.

“I’m beautiful.”

Testing Luna’s theory, Teigen then asks whether 12-month-old Miles, the couple’s other child, is beautiful. “No,” Luna replies. “He’s cute.”

The video has been viewed more than 2.1 million times so far, and Luna’s admirers include some A-listers.

“She is so cute! (And beautiful),” Mariah Carey wrote in a comment.

“Omg love this,” commented Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

And model Tess Holliday wrote, “She ain’t wrong.”

On June 3, Teigen shared a video of herself and Luna embroiled in heated negotiations about whether Luna should get candy, and if so, how many pieces.

“I want the candy ‘cause I want it and I like it,” Luna said. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model offered one piece, but Luna played hardball. “No, I want three,” she said.

Eventually, she and her mom reached a compromise of two pieces of candy.

Again, celebs were delighted by Luna’s antics. “This is the best video of all the time,” commented Nina Agdal. “This is BEYOND,” Gwyneth Paltrow said. “I’m sweating. The intensity,” wrote Jennifer Garner.

One Instagram user, however, took the opportunity to throw shade at Teigen’s parenting, writing, “Finally someone brushed her hair.”

The cookbook author didn’t take the slight sitting down. “All by herself!” she responded. “Maybe she can come do your makeup.”

