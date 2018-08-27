Dunkaroos are back – with a twist!

The beloved snack that elicited squeals of joy and lined lunch boxes in the 1990s was abruptly discontinued around 2012, but now people can experience the wonder that was the dippable cookie and icing combo thanks to a new treat from Raymundo’s Food Group.

The Illinois-based food producer, which distributes things such as flan, pudding and fruit-flavored gelatin cups (think Jello) recently revealed a new product that’s bound to excite anyone who grew up in the ‘90s: Mini Churro Dippers.

The apltly-named snack consists of a container of mini churros with a smaller attached compartment filled with dipping sauce, which is either chocolate or caramel flavored.

According to Junk Banter on Instagram, a social media account dedicated to finding and trying rare junk food, the Mini Churro Dippers are as delicious as they sound. “The little churro sticks taste like churros if they were turned into a breakfast cereal, but what I’m ESPECIALLY impressed with are how damn good the dipping sauces are,” the recent post states. “The chocolate is so much darker and richer than even a Betty Crocker cake frosting (almost like a brownie batter), and the caramel sauce is like spreadable Werther’s Original.”

Unfortunately it doesn’t look like Raymundos’ Mini Churro Dippers are widely available just yet. Junk Banter notes the treat has only been spotted in the refrigerated section of Giant supermarkets, which has stores in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The Raymundo’s website makes no mention of the churros.

However, it’s clear there’s a dedicated market for this food combo. “I’m so gonna look for these today,” wrote one person on Instagram. Another added: “Wow, I need these in my life.”

Tell Us: Would you give churro Dunkaroos a try?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!