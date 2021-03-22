Brands that are striving for something more, planet-first pioneers, feel-good frontrunners are this generation’s real stars. Which is why Coast Cares is hoping to open our eyes to the plastic pollution crisis endangering our oceans.

Coast is now partnering with 4ocean, a purpose-driven B-corp, whose mission is to end the ocean plastic crisis. Together, they will work to make the oceans cleaner by pledging to pull 5,000 lbs of trash from the oceans. Part of the sales of Coast will help fund this important mission.

Sustainable Formula and Packaging

Coast is committed to educating consumers on the impact of plastic and importance of recycling. Coast Care’s clean formula is free of ingredients like parabens and phthalates that are harmful to you and to our Earth’s water sources. The brand also uses post-consumer recycled plastic, helping underscore its mantra of personal care = planet care. Coast Care Body Wash Pacific Surf is $3.99 (18 fl. oz.) and available at Target or Target.com.