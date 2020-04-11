Did Colton Underwood Receive a Bald Haircut From Cassie Randolph?

A bald choice! Colton Underwood let his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, cut his hair amid the coronavirus quarantine but she might have gone a little too far.

The Bachelor alum, 28, shared a video via Instagram on Friday, April 10, that showed Randolph, 24, turning on a hair trimmer. “You’re scared of the trimmers. This is not going to go well for me,” Underwood said to which Randolph replied, “I’m sweating.”

The First Time: Finding Myself author asked Randolph to start cutting hair on the side of his head but she insisted on starting with the back.

“I won’t hurt you, will I?” she asked before Underwood assured her that he would be fine. When Randolph started cutting his hair, Underwood jokingly screamed which caused her to jump. “That wasn’t funny,” she told him.

In the post, Underwood included a photo of himself with the top of his head shaved bald. “I let @cassierandolph cut my hair … safe to say she won this battle and I will be wearing a hat for awhile,” he captioned the post.

It’s unclear if Randolph actually shaved Underwood’s head but the former ABC personality couldn’t resist teasing his girlfriend via Twitter.

“I’m sad to say that @CassieRandolph and I have decided to take a break and separate after she did this to my hair,” he joked.

The funny post comes days after Underwood revealed that he’s recovered following his battle with coronavirus. The reality star thanked Randolph and her family for taking care of him while he was sick. Underwood has been quarantining at the former Bachelor contestant’s home in Huntington Beach, California, amid the pandemic.

“I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me. Not only physically, but mentally too (and I’m probably the most high maintenance patient),” Underwood wrote on Tuesday, April 7. “She’s hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart. Her family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together. I have made a full recovery from the coronavirus and we managed to keep the entire family healthy as well.”

The former NFL player — who met Randolph on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019 — announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20.

Three days later, he detailed the severity of his symptoms, which included a cough, night sweats and shortness of breath. “Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs. I can only imagine how people with pre-existing health conditions feel with this,” he wrote at the time via Instagram.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.