Constance Wu Is Glad People Are ‘Talking S–t’ About Her After Twitter Drama

Constance Wu spoke candidly about her controversial reaction to the renewal of her ABC sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat, during a new interview with The New Yorker.

“Being messy in public is something …” the 37-year-old actress began after the magazine asked her about the Twitter drama. “I’m not proud of what I said. But I also think that it was how I was feeling in the moment, and we all have days where we feel differently, and I don’t think it represents my entire character.”

Wu went on to say that she doesn’t “want to be a f–king role model,” but instead wants to be known as an “artist.”

“Wouldn’t that make people feel a lot less lonely when they were having the feelings and emotions that weren’t the prescribed ones?” she asked. “I’m glad people are talking s–t about me, because it makes me think about other people’s feelings and the effects of things. It’s like negotiating authenticity with obligation, and I don’t have an answer either way, because I think you have to actually clarify what your obligations are first and what your authenticity is first.”

Wu made headlines in May after she tweeted she was “so upset” and “literally crying” following the news of Fresh Off the Boat’s season 6 pickup.

After a fan called the renewal “great news,” she fired back: “No it’s not.”

While the Hustlers star tried to downplay the incident at the time, she admitted last month that she didn’t realized “that people were paying so much attention” to her social media accounts.

“It was moving to me how many people from the show reached out to me, and even on set … to say, ‘Just so you know, we love you and we know who you are, and you didn’t deserve any of that stuff.’ Because they also know that I’m an actress — I can be dramatic,” Wu told the Los Angeles Times in August. “I’m emotional. But they also know that that doesn’t represent me because they have a hundred episodes of behavior that proves otherwise.”

The Crazy Rich Asians actress added that she isn’t beating herself up for the controversy.

“Nobody trips up,” she said at the time. “And sometimes I think, might it be good to see our heroes mess up a little bit and not always be perfect?”

Fresh Off the Boat returns to ABC Friday, September 27, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

