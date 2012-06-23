Dallas Star Josh Henderson Reveals His Dating Deal-Breakers

Dallas star Josh Henderson is currently single — but with a little luck, not for long.

“I basically say that I’m not looking so hopefully I can find the right person,” the actor, 30, admitted to Us Weekly at Riff Raff‘s signing party at Blok in Hollywood June 19. (Henderson’s famous exes include Ashlee Simpson, 27, Paris Hilton, 31, and Brittany Snow, 26.)

When it comes to new relationships, Henderson is turned off “if they say they’ve Googled me.”

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest flirts

“I want to date someone who likes who I am as a person and not what I do for a living. I understand that it kind of comes with the territory, but I try to gauge who they are as a person,” he explained. “If they start asking a lot of questions about what I do, that’s a bit of a red flag for me. I almost find it very attractive when a woman has no idea who I am.”

PHOTOS: Best and worst movie remakes

His romantic prospects aside, Henderson admitted it’s a “blessing” and an “honor” to have a starring role on TNT’s Dallas, which picks up 21 years after the original soap went off the air. “I’m from Dallas, so I totally get the whole thing,” he said. “I understand the history and on how big of a scale Dallas was and still is.”

PHOTOS: More summer TV shows

Henderson even received some sage advice from veteran Larry Hagman, 80, who plays his father, J.R. Ewing. “He basically said, ‘Josh, enjoy the ride. Dallas is going to be the ride of your life, so enjoy it and have fun.’ That’s it,” the actor told Us. “He didn’t really judge me as being his son, and he didn’t really say, ‘You better do a good job.’ He was very much like, ‘I trust you and welcome to the family.'”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!