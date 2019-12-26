



Happy Christmas! David and Victoria Beckham knew exactly how to spice up their kids’ lives this holiday season.

The soccer star, 44, and fashion icon, 45, surprised their four children by welcoming another furry friend to the family on Wednesday morning. Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8, found an adorable little dog under their Christmas tree — and the family was quick to share some love for their newly adopted pup on social media.

“Little Sage being welcomed to the family,” David captioned a sweet Instagram Story of his daughter giving the new pup a big smooch. Sage joined the Beckhams’ two other cocker spaniels, Olive and Fig, and basked in the sunlight with his new forever family.

Brooklyn also got in on the puppy love, posting a snap of him cradling the family’s new dog in his arms to his Instagram Story on Wednesday morning. Fig and Olive stood nearby wearing festive red-and-white sweaters.

The Beckhams weren’t the only celebs who gave paw-some gifts this holiday season. On December 14, Teddi Mellencamp brought two new puppies into her home shortly after the tragic loss of her family’s beloved dog, Khaleesi. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively that her kids were having a hard time adjusting to life without Khaleesi.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs like how it is when you’re grieving. So, you know, it’s been really tough for us, but we’re just trying to get through, you know, remembering the good stuff,” Mellencamp revealed to Us on December 7, just a few days after the dog died unexpectedly.

The Bravo star and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, knew just how to put a smile on their family’s faces this Christmas. Mellencamp shared an adorable photo of her children Slate, 6, and Cruz, 5, holding two nearly identical French bulldogs on Instagram.

“Santa came a bit early,” she wrote. “Welcome to the family Porkchop and Havana (Ohh Na Na). While Khaleesi will never be replaced in our hearts, seeing how our snugglebugs lit up with these two. Santa knew exactly what was needed to brighten up the holidays.”