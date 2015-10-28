Eternal bachelor no more. Former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is engaged to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Hannah Davis, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Yes, they are engaged!” the insider tells Us. “They like to keep everything private.”

According to the New York Daily News, which first broke the story, Jeter, 41, decided to settle down after decades of bachelorhood and several high-profile relationships. A source told the paper that Davis, 25, “already has the ring” and her family is “very happy because they really like him.”

The New York Post had more details from the romantic moment. “He proposed on Sunday,” the insider told Page Six. “It was for their anniversary.”

She and Jeter have been a couple since 2012, following the end of the athlete’s three-year relationship with Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly. In addition to Kelly — who famously rode on Jeter’s World Series float in 2009 — the baseball hunk has romanced a slew of gorgeous Hollywood stars including Vanessa Lachey, Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster, and Mariah Carey.

This will be the first marriage for Jeter, who’s never been engaged or had kids. In a January 2015 interview, the now-retired MLB player hinted that his priorities in life were shifting.

“I just know that I personally couldn’t have done it while I was playing,” Jeter reflected to Steiner Sports Marketing of settling down. “I was too selfish to be able to juggle a family and kids. But I look forward to it happening.”

After 20 seasons, five championship titles, and hundreds of wins, Jeter retired in 2014. Following his final season in pinstripes, the storied athlete announced numerous post-retirement partnerships and ventures.

Davis, meanwhile, is hosting Project Runway Junior on Lifetime starting Nov. 12.

