Birthday beauty! Dita Von Teese celebrated her 47th birthday at No. 10 Restaurant in L.A. on Friday, September 28 with friends.

And the birthday girl certainly stood out in her group of 10 friends, including bestie Gia Genevieve, who also happens to share the same birthday as the model.

Von Teese rocked an elegant hot-pink blouse paired with black flared pants and effortless makeup to celebrate the occasion.

She and her crew arrived at the restaurant at about 7:45 p.m. and noshed on tuna tartare, spaghetti with squash and more. And one of Von Teese’s favorite menu items? The truffle pizza which she described to her friends as being “beyond words.”

To finish off the delicious meal, a sparkler presentation and desserts were brought to Teese’s table as her friends sang “Happy Birthday” to her before they left the restaurant with smiles on their faces.

