The new royal baby’s birthday falls on a very special day. Prince William and Duchess Kate’s third child was born on Monday, April 23, which is known around the world as St. George’s Day.

St. George was declared the patron saint of England and the protector of the country’s royal family back in the 14th century. According to legend, he was a Roman soldier of Greek origin who was sentenced to death for refusing to renounce his Christian faith. He went on to become one of the most revered saints in Christianity, and his cross is featured in the U.K.’s Union Jack flag.

St. George’s special connection to the royal family still lives on in modern times. The Royal Mint released a commemorative coin in 2015 in honor of the second birthday of William and Kate’s firstborn son, Prince George. The limited edition coin featured St. George on one side, and the young prince’s great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the back.

In addition, new appointments for the Order of the Garter (the prestigious order of chivalry in the U.K.) are typically announced on April 23.

As previously reported, Kensington Palace announced in a statement on Monday that Kate, 36, “safely delivered” her second son with William, 35, in the Lindo Wing suite at St. Mary’s Hospital in London at 11:01 a.m. local time. The couple, who wed in April 2011, are also the parents of Princess Charlotte, whose third birthday is just nine days away.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the palace added. “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”