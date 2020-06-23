A lifetime of memories. Elizabeth Hurley and her son, Damian, paid tribute to her ex Steve Bing after the movie producer died by suicide.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end,” the model, 55, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 23, alongside a slideshow with six photos of the former couple. “Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter.”

Hurley told her 1.7 million Instagram followers that she and Bing “had become close again” over the past year, adding, “We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

Damian, 18, took to Instagram shortly after his mother to share a picture of a sunset with the caption, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”

Hurley and Bing briefly dated in the early 2000s after her high-profile split from Hugh Grant. She gave birth to their son, Damian, the following year. The businessman was also the father of daughter Kira, 21, with former tennis player Lisa Bonder.

Bing died on Monday, June 22, after jumping from a luxury apartment building in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 55.

L.A. Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange told Us Weekly, “It is unknown from which floor the person fell or jumped, but it’s being described as an ‘incident long fall,’ meaning the distance was more than 15 feet.” The L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, meanwhile, told Us that “the decedent was pronounced dead at the scene” at 1:10 p.m. local time.

Bing cowrote the 2003 comedy Kangaroo Jack and helped finance movies including The Polar Express, Beouwulf and The Rolling Stones’ Shine a Light. He was also a businessman and the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment.

Scroll down to see the photos that Hurley shared in memory of Bing.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).