What a night! The 2022 Emmy Awards did not disappoint in the fashion department. While nearly everyone came to slay, a select few had Us crying (stylish) tears of joy.

Hollywood’s biggest names delivered drama at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 12, stepping out in glittery dresses, billowing gowns and figure-hugging frocks. Stars rocked pieces from iconic fashion houses and looks from emerging designers. And, if this is any indication of what the next year’s awards season will look like, we couldn’t be happier.

Those who landed a spot on this year’s best-dressed list? Zendaya, Lily James, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Alexandra Daddario.

Bask in their glorious looks by pressing “play” on the video above and keep scrolling to get all the details on their eye-catching outfits:

5) Alexandra Daddario

The White Lotus star, 36, showed off her curves in a look that gave the “naked dress” trend a dainty upgrade. Daddario’s Christian Dior number was adorned with tiny sparkles and featured a one-shoulder construction, making the star look whimsical and sexy.

Kerry Washington

4) The Scandal alum gave Us exactly what we wanted: a theatrical piece of work. The actress looked unreal in a feather-covered Elie Saab dress that featured a cascading train. The 45-year-old paired the whimsical number with black sheer tights and pointed-toe pumps.

3) Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show actress, 46, looked like a trophy in Armani Privé. The blue sequin dress enhanced her hourglass figure and made her look ageless. To complement the piece, Witherspoon wore her hair straight down her back.

2) Lily James

What a hottie! The Pam & Tommy star, 33, looked like she had been dipped in gold — thanks to her Atelier Versace gown. The design featured a corset-like bodice and a gathered detail at the waist.

1) Zendaya

Are you surprised? The Euphoria star, 26, who took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennet in Euphoria, channeled old Hollywood in a gorgeous black Valentino gown. The dress featured a classic sweetheart neckline and a figure-flattering bow at the waist. The actress pulled the outfit together by having her hair pulled back in voluminous curls.