Erin Foster Is Waiting for a Proposal From Boyfriend Simon Tikhman

Always a bridesmaid, never the bride. Erin Foster teased that she is ready to get engaged to her boyfriend of one year, Simon Tikhman.

“I told Simon this is the last time I’m going to a wedding as a guest,” the TV writer, 36, captioned a selfie with the Fund at First Access Entertainment managing partner, 34, on Instagram on Sunday, March 24.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in August 2018 that Foster and Tikhman had been dating for “around six months, and they are very serious.” A second insider revealed that the couple “met through mutual friends” in Los Angeles, adding, “Things are going well. Simon is a really good guy and treats Erin wonderfully.”

Though the Barely Famous alum joked that she is over going to weddings that aren’t her own, she has at least one more on the horizon: Her dad, David Foster, is engaged to Katharine McPhee.

A source told Us in January that the music producer, 69, and the American Idol season 5 runner-up, 35, likely won’t walk down the aisle until “summer or fall” because she has been busy starring in the London production of Waitress since the musical moved overseas to the West End in February.

“David and Katharine are leaning toward a small wedding,” the source told Us. “They haven’t done any major planning yet, or even set a date.”

David proposed to McPhee during a trip to Italy in July 2018, more than a year after they were first spotted getting cozy.

Since the couple, who have a 34-year age difference, went public with their romance, his daughters Erin and Sara Foster have continued to lovingly poke fun at their future stepmother on Instagram.

After a report surfaced in February that claimed David and the Scorpion alum were planning a $50 million wedding, Erin jokingly commented, “There goes my inheritance.” Sara, 38, responded, “Our inheritance was gone a long time ago FYI.”

The 16-time Grammy winner was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid. McPhee was wed to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016.

