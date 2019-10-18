



Keyma Morgan is no stranger to stepping out of her comfort zone and taking risks. After leaving her nine-to-five to chase her true passion for fashion, the beauty and brains behind @StyleWeekender built a platform to share her lifestyle inspiration with a global community of girl bosses. The Jamaican-born, body positive blogger mixes luxe and affordable fashion to show women how to look chic no matter their budget.

I Am Who I Am

The fearless fashionista moved from Jamaica to pursue her American dream. With practice, Keyma learned to overcome the sting of not being taken seriously because of her accent and cultural differences, and now embraces the power and pride of her heritage. She shares, “As an immigrant, it’s very important to me to hold dear to my customs and that includes the way I speak.”

No Days Off

High Risk, Higher Reward

After earning two degrees and working in the corporate world, Keyma took a leap of faith and packed up her desk to follow her passion — and it paid off! The mega-influencer offers daily inspiration and tips to women of all walks of life. Her advice for budding female entrepreneurs? “Goals do not always go as planned, but as long as there is a learning lesson, it’s progress!”

“There are dreams and goals I have that scare me to my core, but I always try to find my center of power being a female, drawing on other amazing female energies and knowing that, I too, can.” – @StyleWeekender