Bottoms up! Bob Harper recently stopped by Us Weekly to play a friendly game of “Never Have I Ever,” and we found out that the fitness expert isn’t always on the straight and narrow. From drinking a bottle of wine in one sitting to skipping breakfast, watch the video to hear what the former Biggest Loser host admitted to Us!

While Harper, 52, is being careful about his diet since surviving a heart attack last year, we found out that he definitely still indulges! He admitted that when it comes to a bottle of wine, the serving size is a little unclear.

“Here’s how I look at it. A bottle of wine, they say, has four glasses. I really think it’s two. I like a good strong pour in my wine, so two strong pours, that’s a bottle of wine.”

Wine isn’t his only guilty pleasure.

“I have a list of foods that are foods that just don’t exist, and ice cream is one of them. There’s too many calories,” he told Us. “The pint says that it serves four. I’ve still never met those four people!”

To find out if the fitness guru ever eats fried food and if he orders extra butter on his popcorn at the movies, watch the video above.

To follow Harper’s new diet plan which focuses on eating three, full everything–on-the plate nutritious meals – plus a snack – pick up his sixth book The Super Carb Diet, available now and available everywhere books are sold.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!