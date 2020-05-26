Hot wheels! G-Eazy took Ashley Benson for a ride in his sports car as they celebrated Memorial Day together amid dating speculation.

The rumored couple were spotted loading up the “Free Porn, Cheap Drugs” singer’s black Ferrari in Malibu on Monday, May 25, before going for a drive. G-Eazy, 31, wore a black short-sleeve button-down shirt with black shorts and white sneakers, while the Pretty Little Liars alum, 30, sported a black bikini top, high-waisted denim shorts and pink Converse All-Stars. She brought along a large travel bag, a small purse, a change of shoes and a pair of dark sunglasses.

G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum) and Benson, who collaborated on a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” in April, were first seen together on May 10 at the Los Angeles store Lassens Natural Food & Vitamins. The next day, the Daily Mail published a video of them kissing in her car while picking up take-out food.

While the pair have continued to spend time together in recent days, a source told Us Weekly exclusively on May 15 that their relationship is “not serious” yet. “They are hanging out and seeing each other,” the source said.

The actress’ possible romance with the “No Limit” rapper comes on the heels of her breakup with Cara Delevingne, whom she dated for nearly two years. Us confirmed the news of the duo’s split on May 6.

The model, 27, defended her ex-girlfriend’s hangouts with G-Eazy on her Instagram Stories on May 14, writing, “It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Prior to Delevingne, Benson had an on-off relationship with Justin Bieber’s friend Ryan Good. G-Eazy, for his part, was previously in a long-term relationship with his “Him & I” collaborator, Halsey.

