Inside the Beverly Hills Crate and Barrel Private Registry Event with Chloe Bridges

Who knew registering could be this much fun?! As an engaged gal herself, we joined actress Chloe Bridges at the Crate and Barrel Private Registry Event in Beverly Hills, where she and engaged guests enjoyed a morning of food, drinks, and, of course, registering!

Private Registry Events provide engaged couples with an opportunity to have the entire store to themselves pre-open so they can get one-on-one attention from Crate and Barrel associates, connect with industry experts, and get a jump start on building their registry.

These events make it SO easy to add items to your registry. Guests are encouraged to use the Crate and Barrel app to register for items that catch their eye as they make their way through the store.

For the February Beverly Hills event, Chloe had some of her personal picks on display, which were a huge hit! Some of her favorites included a set of Crate and Barrel Exclusive Stemless Wine Glasses (so she can finally entertain guests with a matching set), and the Omri Dinner Plate paired with eye-catching Diem Champagne Flatware for a super chic dinner party set. And you can’t forget the Mateo Serving Paddle Board, because… cheese boards. As Chloe says, “once I’m married I’m going to get really into cheese boards.”

At Crate and Barrel Private Registry Events, attendees also gain access to local vendors in the wedding industry. California florists Bloom Babes were on-hand at the Beverly Hills event to take guests through a bouquet demo and provide some stunning floral inspiration.

And if you think you’re going to a Private Registry Event and not walking away with something for the ‘gram, you are surely mistaken! Guests at the event enjoyed the interactive GIF booth, with Crate and Barrel exclusive products and a gorgeous backdrop.

Sound like a blast? Of course it does! If you are engaged and looking for an exciting way to kick off your registry, learn more and RSVP for a Crate and Barrel Private Registry Event here!

