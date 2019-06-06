Granger Smith’s Family Called 911 From Home Before Son’s Tragic Death

A heartbreaking loss. While the details surrounding the death of Granger Smith’s 3-year-old son, River, are still publicly unknown, new information has started to surface.

Radar Online reports that country singer’s family called 911 from their home in Georgetown, Texas on Wednesday, June 5. According to the outlet, the Williamson County Police Department’s EMS and Fire Unit responded to the medical emergency.

The following day, the “Backroad Song” crooner announced that he and his wife, Amber Smith, lost their son in a “tragic accident.”

“I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith,” he began alongside a photo with his son. “Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life.”

Granger added that their “family is devastated and heartbroken.”

“But we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately,” he continued. “The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

Granger concluded: “In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.”

Amber, for her part, shared a similar message and posted her own photo with River.

The duo, who tied the knot in 2010, are also parents of London, 7, and Lincoln, 5.

