Heart singer Ann Wilson revealed she recently underwent surgery for cancer and will be taking time away from the road, postponing the Royal Flush Tour with Cheap Trick.

The rock legend, 74, made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, July 2.

“Dear friends, I recently underwent surgery to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” she wrote. “The operation was successful & and I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it.”

Wilson continued, “And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.”

Heart was scheduled to return to the Royal Flush Tour alongside Cheap Trick on July 30, with dates scheduled throughout North America through the end of the year.

The “Barracuda” singer did not specify what type of cancer she is battling.

In May, the band canceled the remainder of their European tour citing Wilson’s health and a “time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks.”

After announcing her cancer diagnosis, Wilson boasted it’s her “absolute plan” to return to touring in 2025. “My team is getting those details sorted & we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can,” she said.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer thanked the band’s legions of fans and closed the message with a hopeful send-off.

“This is merely a pause,” Wilson wrote. “I’ve much more to sing.”

Wilson noted her post will be her “last public statement” on the matter.

After the announcement, well wishes began rolling in for the venerable vocalist from many of her famous fans and friends.

“You got this Ann!” comedian Loni Love commented via Instagram. “Get well soon and know that I am praying for your healing.”

Actress and comedian Amy Sedaris commented with three red-heart emojis, while actor Mark Hamill left a “Get Well Soon” message for Wilson via X.

Her bandmate and younger sister Nancy Wilson also posted about the diagnosis.

“HELLO beloved Heartmongers and noble Heart fans!” Nancy wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “Happy to let you all know that the HEART tour is still coming your way, but we need to take a temporary pause and postpone the remaining HEART tour dates for now. Rescheduled dates are on the way so stay tuned.”

Nancy concluded, “From the end of the world to your town! See you guys soon. Can’t wait. Love rules.”