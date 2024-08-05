Ice-T’s 8-year-old daughter Chanel is following in her father’s footsteps on the set of Law & Order: SVU.

The rapper, 66, and his wife, Coco Austin, shared adorable footage of Chanel’s visit to the long-running crime drama’s set via Instagram on Friday, August 2.

Chanel looked right at home in the montage as she sat behind the camera, in a director’s chair and at the desk of the show’s main protagonist Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay.

“Oh no @babychanelnicole is taking over @nbclawandorder!!” Austin, 45, joked in a caption accompanying the post. “Watch out directors, camera men and even Olivia Benson’s spot! Don’t sleep on this chick! She does it all!”

As she narrated the video, Austin warned Ice-T (real name, Tracey Lauren Morrow) to stay alert if he wanted to keep his gig.

“Behind the scenes, Law & Order, someone’s trying to take daddy’s job,” she joked.

In part of the footage, a desk’s name plate featuring the words “Capt. Olivia Benson” is replaced with a handwritten version, which read, “Capt. CHANEL.”

Commenting on the post, Hargitay, 60, got in on the fun with a hilarious reaction. She wrote,“Thank God, somebody’s holding down the fort!!!”

Currently airing its 25th season, Law & Order: SVU premiered in 1999 as the first spinoff in the Law & Order franchise. Ice-T joined the show in season two.

Away from the small screen, Ice-T married Austin in 2002, welcoming Chanel in 2015.

Speaking to Us Weekly in June 2024, Ice-T joked about being a protective father to his daughter.

“I already showed her the little plots I made in our backyard for her boyfriends who make her cry,” he told Us. “She’s like, ‘No, no. Nah, daddy, you can’t do that.’ I said, ‘What about the girl that likes the same boy you like?’ [Chanel said], ‘Oh, she can get it.’ That’s my daughter.”

The actor is also father to an adult daughter, LaTesha Marrow, 48, and an adult son, Tracy Marrow, 32, from previous relationships and has spoken publicly about how different it is raising a child later in life.

“I think the difference with Chanel and my other kids is I’m very conscious of this baby,” Ice-T explained on a May 2023 episode of the podcast, “That Moment With Daymond John.”

“I had my [first] daughter when I was in high school. I was ripping and running, so it was present over presence,” he said on the podcast. “I wasn’t there. My son … happened right when I was becoming Ice-T. You know, I’d never been famous before, this was a whole new thing, so I’m distracted by that [at the time]. Chanel, I’m comfortable. I’m in a cruise pattern.”