Inside Dwyane Wade’s Post NBA Hustle

Dwyane Wade is busier than ever with his mix of fashion-forward brands, but the ex-NBA All-Star still makes it a priority to stay in tip-top shape. Wade knows the value of keeping a cool head and not letting heat get in the way of his grueling fitness regimen — it’s what motivated him to become cofounder of MISSION Instant Cooling Gear. The high-tech line offers an array of workout accessories that include cooling hats, towels, neck gaiters and headbands.

Wade believes that for any workout, “staying cool can make all the difference,” so he makes sure to have MISSION gear on hand whenever he plans to break a sweat.

“MISSION Instant Cooling Gear keeps you cool so you can do more – after that, it’s about style, because we all want to look good. And comfort. You want to make sure you feel good with it on.” —Dwyane Wade

The former NBA star is growing a fashion empire — but making sure to stay fit, active and cool through it all. Here’s how to work out like Wade.

WEIGHT IT OUT

No disrespect to cardio, but incorporating weights into your workout regimen is key to weight loss and muscle gains. Dumbbells, which are perfect for at-home workouts, are the most accessible free weights, so most people try these first.

THE PERFECT MEDICINE

Looking to carve your core? We’ve got the perfect workout buddy: a medicine ball. This simple piece of equipment makes basic moves more advanced, which helps if you need to increase the difficulty of your exercises. The ball is perfect for doing basic crunches, reverse crunches and Russian twists.

HIT THE GREENS

Wade’s recently picked up golf in his post-NBA life. Golf is known for being a super-competitive mental game, but one that’s also accessible for all fitness levels. Not sure if it’s for you? You can easily rent clubs, hit the driving range and give it a swing!

Cool More. Do More. With MISSION.

MISSION’s patented cooling technology enhances the natural process of evaporation so you can cool off instantly. The magic is in the chemical-free cooling — not temporary cooling gels or additives. It keeps you cool for hours and doesn’t wash out.

AVAILABLE AT WALMART, THE HOME DEPOT, TARGET, CVS, DICK’S SPORTING GOODS AND MISSION.COM