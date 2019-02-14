Another milestone! Kylie Jenner just checked off her first year as a mom to Stormi — and it couldn’t have gone more smoothly.

“Kylie is absolutely obsessed with being a mom,” a source says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She loves motherhood, and luckily, there haven’t been any huge obstacles.”

After she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed the tot in February 2018, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 21, sought help from her family, including all four of her sisters — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kendall — and momager Kris Jenner. “She’s had them to lean on,” says the source. “It’s truly a community of support.” And now, a year into parenthood, the reality star has learned to adapt on her own. “She has a home office, and Kylie Cosmetics is five minutes away, so she can really juggle being a working mom,” says the source, adding that the situation “has been a dream” — and has even sparked a desire to have more kids and marry the rapper, 26.

“Travis’ relationship with Kylie has only been made stronger because of Stormi,” says the insider. “They’ve talked about getting engaged — but it’s on Travis as to when that happens.”

