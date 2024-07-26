Montell Jordan and Kristin Hudson are one celebrity couple that has Us continuing to believe in true love.

The spouses celebrated their milestone 30th wedding anniversary on June 18. “As we reflect on our 30 years together, we see the power of faith, love, and perseverance in our marriage,” Jordan exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Our goal is to share the lessons we’ve learned and the grace we’ve received to inspire and transform a million marriages. By leaning on God and each other, we believe every couple can build a love that endures and thrives.”

Hudson says the biggest message she’s learned through their relationship is that “the foundation of a lasting union is faith, forgiveness and unwavering commitment.” She adds: “Cherish each other, pray together daily, and always seek God’s wisdom in every step you take.”

The duo, who wed in 1994, commemorated the occasion with a gorgeous farmhouse photo shoot. Hudson once again embraced her bridal beauty in a beaded white gown with a sweetheart neckline and ruffled skirt, while Jordan elevated his classic black tux with stylish

black hat.

“We wanted something that would look regal and epic,” Hudson tells Us of their anniversary portraits, which feature them posing on the grounds of the house and in front of a vintage car. “We collaborated with our photographer, Chris Obrist, who we have had a relationship with over the last 15 years. He always takes epic photos and this time was no different. He showed up and showed out and now we have Gone with the Wind meets 2024.”

On top of their fairy tale photo shoot, Jordan and Hudson celebrated by renewing their vows in Saint Martin surrounded by family and friends. “We took 10 days on the beach, taking in waves, ocean air, laughing, games, parasailing, jet skiing, dun bugging, everything you can think of,” Hudson shares. “We also reflected on the past 30 years + what the next 50 will look like.”

Over the years, Hudson tells Us the thing she has “grown to love about Montell more than anything is that he has this deep compassion and he always looks for the best in everyone, including me, and has this way of always thinking the best case scenario and almost speaking it into existence.”

Jordan, meanwhile, praises his wife for being “passionate and faithful to her assignments,” gushing, “She’s faithful to being a daughter to God, her ministry, her husband, to being a mom, faithful to friendships. To put it in one word, her faithfulness.”

Three decades into their romance, the pair, who share four kids, are giving out their most helpful relationship dos and don’ts via their new platform, This Is How We Date Night, the name of which is a play on Jordan’s hit 1995 track “This Is How We Do It.”

Sharing his advice for newlyweds, Jordan tells Us: “Be extremely intentional about dating each other and creating a habit of intimate behaviors with each other. I think early on in marriage, TV in Hollywood gives us this glimpse of what romance in a relationship is, and it’s not like that. Anything that you start to do routinely becomes a habit, and we don’t make it a habit of providing intimacy the way marriages should.”

He continued: “[Newlyweds] should implement those things early on, date nights, sex, everything will serve them better later in life when they realize this is what matters. Go into your marriage not thinking about what you get out of the marriage or what you put in. Go in with the mindset of ‘I’m going to outserve my spouse.’ Two people who are trying to outserve each other is a recipe for success.”

As for how they continue to keep things lively themselves, Hudson tells Us she and her husband always enjoy having “movie marathons.” Jordan went on to add: “We love to travel together, trying new food places, knocking world destination places off our list etc.”