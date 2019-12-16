A tough call. Jason Mesnick’s teenage son, Ty, discovered that his father’s season of The Bachelor can now be streamed on Netflix. But the reality TV alum is unsure whether he should allow his child to watch the ABC show.

“Let’s pretend YOU were The Bachelor and your 15-year-old son just discovered your season on @Neflix…” Mesnick, 43, wrote in his Sunday, December 15, post on Instagram. “Do you: A.) Let him watch it? B.) Ship him off to Switzerland for a few years until it comes off Netflix.”

The reality star also elaborated on the situation via Twitter on Sunday by revealing that their household was experiencing “a bit of craziness” amid his son’s Netflix discovery. “Ty is going to be 15 in a few weeks and a friend of his told him that our season of the show is on Netflix,” he wrote. “I knew this day would come and it’s HERE!!!!”

Mesnick became a household name while competing for DeAnna Pappas’ affection on season 4 of The Bachelorette in 2008, but he ended the show as the runner-up. He went on to lead season 13 of The Bachelor, which aired the following year. Mesnik’s run on the dating series is the only Bachelor-related season available to stream on Netflix.

The Ohio-born star initially chose Melissa Rycroft, but he ultimately called off their engagement to pursue a relationship with runner-up Molly Malaney. They wed in 2010.

“I mean, you always cringe when you have to talk about it. It’s embarrassing, I think, for everybody involved. That’s not any of our shining moments,” Rycroft, now 36, told Us Weekly in 2016. “But I don’t think any of us would have changed how it happened because we are all where we are supposed to be. I am where I am supposed to be, and I’m with who I am supposed to be with.”

Mesnick— who shares Ty with ex-wife Hilary Buckholz-Monrean — welcomed a daughter named Riley with Malaney, 35, in 2013.

In March 2018, the couple opened up to Us exclusively about their lives together post-Bachelor. “We’re still living in the Seattle area and actually just built a new house about two years ago,” Malaney told Us at the time. “Jason is absolutely killing it in the real estate world and I am the morning show cohost on 106.1 KIIS FM.”

Mesnick, meanwhile, said his son was a “total teenager” and that his daughter “is as girly as they come.”