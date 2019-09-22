Jay Baruchel Marries Rebecca-Jo Dunham in Portugal





First came love, then came marriage. Jay Baruchel has tied the knot with Rebecca-Jo Dunham, exchanging vows in Portugal on Saturday, September 21.

“And, this happened today…” the groom captioned a black-and-white photo from the ceremony on Twitter.

The couple got engaged in May 2018, happily sharing the news on Instagram. “Love of my life,” the actor wrote in the caption to a photo of himself and Dunham. For her part, the bride-to-be posted a photo of her hand interlocked with his, showing off her new engagement ring.

Baruchel, 37, teased the wedding on Twitter on Friday, September 20, explaining that his nuptials were the reason he was missing the Fantastic Fest screening of his film Random Acts of Violence, a horror film about comic book creators who find that real life is mirroring the story lines they’ve written. Baruchel stars in the film alongside Jordana Brewster and Jesse Williams.

“Today, Random Acts of Violence gets [its] world premiere @fantasticfest and I couldn’t be prouder,” the actor tweeted. “I am not there in person because I am in Portugal, about to get married. Literally the only thing that could keep me from being there. I love this film and really hope you do too.”

In recent years, the Montreal native — who was previously engaged to Goon costar Alison Pill — has appeared in the films The Kindness of Strangers and RoboCop and in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Dunham also hyped up the wedding on Instagram, though she did mention that she and her loved ones had not had “the most perfect time” in Portugal. “Between my mom having to go to the hospital and be on bed rest, our collective lack of sleep and skin that’s now covered in mosquito bites, we are all ready to leave Lisbon,” she wrote. “We have had the best time with one of my families and are feeling very grateful for all the memories, good and bad.”

The model added: “Despite the hiccups we are so so so so so so thrilled to get married this weekend (send us all your positive vibes to stop the forecasted rain🌧) marrying my ride or die!”

