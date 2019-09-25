



Ready for the baby! Jenna Dewan posted her first picture since news of her expecting a bundle of joy with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, broke on Tuesday, September 24.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” Dewan, 38, wrote on Instagram. She then praised her beau, adding: “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

In the photo, the former World of Dance host was pictured sweetly sleeping in bed with her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, who she shares with estranged husband Channing Tatum.

Kazee, 43, also took to his Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the news. The Tony winner posted a photo of Dewan at a concert as she cradled her baby bump in a pink leopard-print dress.

“Well…the news is out. I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant!” he wrote in the caption. “I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with. The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude.”

The Broadway actor went on to gush about his girlfriend and how much she and Everly have changed his life.

“Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine…her beautiful daughter,” he wrote. “Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger.”

Before her relationship with Kazee, Dewan was married to Tatum, 39, for nine years. The couple wed in 2009 after working on 2006’s Step Up. They welcomed their daughter in 2013.

The exes announced their separation in April 2018. In a joint statement, Dewan and Tatum noted that they were “two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.” The actors also said they are “still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement began. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Dewan later filed for divorce from Tatum, who has been dating British singer Jessie J since October 2018.

After Us Weekly broke the news in October 2018 that Dewan had moved on with someone new, a source confirmed to Us later that month that she was dating Kazee. The couple became Instagram official in April after the American Horror Story alum posted a black-and-white photo of her and her beau sitting on a rocky beach.

“Have you found your favorite yet?” Dewan captioned the pic, to which Kazee responded, “Yes. I have.”

