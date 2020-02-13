Still ship? Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt think it’s funny that fans are still rooting for them to reunite, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“There’s nothing romantic going on between Brad and Jen and they actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together,” the source explains.

Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 51, were married from 2000 to 2005. The former couple nearly broke the internet last month when they were spotted backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards. In addition to the pair congratulating each other for their respective wins, Pitt was spotted watching Aniston’s acceptance speech for her role in The Morning Show.

“He was very into it. He wanted to hear what she had to say,” an insider told Us at the time. “He looked proud. When he walked away after her speech ended, it appeared he wiped his eye.”

Prior to the SAGs run-in, Pitt told reporters that he was OK with seeing his “good friend” and ex-wife on the carpet during awards season.

“The second most important reunion of her year? I understand!” he quipped. “That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

Despite the hoopla, the first insider tells Us that Aniston isn’t worried about her romantic life at the moment.

“Jen is having the time of her life right now,” the source says. “She’s satisfied with her work and personal life.”

Pitt, meanwhile, joked about using Tinder during his SAGs speech, but the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star clarified that he isn’t on the app. “I’m not even sure how it works,” he told Extra. “I just thought it was funny to say.”

The Ad Astra actor split from his second wife, Angelina Jolie, in 2014 after two years of marriage and more than a decade together. Aniston, meanwhile, called it quits with her second husband, Justin Theroux, in 2017.