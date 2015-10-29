Show stopper! Jennifer Lopez flaunted her fit figure in a metallic bodysuit while performing on stage at Madison Square Garden in NYC on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The "Booty" singer, 46, put her cleavage on display in the plunging garment, which featured angular shoulder pads, metallic embroidery, and highlighted her sexy, toned legs. A jeweled belt and fishnet tights added an even more sultry, burlesque vibe to the outfit.

Taking the look to the next level, the American Idol judge, whose curly hair was swept into an updo, added over-the-knee black suede boots by Gianvito Rossi. The perfect finishing touch? A glittering microphone for the singer to belt out her greatest hits.

Clearly excited about her performance in the famous NYC arena, Lopez shared a picture on Instagram of her performing on stage. "#madisonsquaregarden… #Familia," she hashtagged.

