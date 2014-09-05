No longer singled out! As previously reported, Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg tied the knot in St. Charles, Ill., outside Chicago on Sunday, Aug. 31 — and now, Us Weekly has the exclusive first look at the couple's wedding album!

PHOTOS: Jenny and Donnie's wedding album!

McCarthy, 41, and Wahlberg, 45, were feted by 90 guests for their big day, with the blushing bride having a special escort walk her down the aisle — her son Evan.

"He said to me, 'I have the most important job at the wedding,'" McCarthy gushed to Us. (She shares Evan with her ex-husband John Mallory Asher.) "He was perfect."

PHOTOS: Celebrity weddings in 2014

As seen in the exclusive pics, Wahlberg helped his now stepson get ready for the 20-minute ceremony, and later posed with McCarthy and his NKOTB bandmate groomsmen. After feasting on Chicago and Boston specialties (a representation of both of their hometowns) the newlyweds danced the night away with each other and McCarthy's former View co-host Sherri Shepherd.

PHOTOS: How celeb couples first met

"I won the lottery," the Blue Bloods actor tells Us. McCarthy adds: "We are ready to live happily ever after."

McCarthy was previously married to Asher from 1999 to 2005. Wahlberg shares sons Xavier, 21, and Elijah, 13, with his ex-wife Kim Fey, to whom he was wed from 1999 to 2008.

PHOTOS: A-list honeymoon destinations

For more details on the couple's nuptials, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now. Plus, take a look at their exclusive wedding photo album here!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!