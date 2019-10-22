



A lesson learned. Joe Giudice broke his silence from Italy amid his deportation battle after being released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

In a video message posted by Bravo’s The Daily Dish, on Monday, October 21, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about what he learned from his 41-month prison sentence. “Life, it’s always better to look through the windshield and not through the rearview mirror, you know?” he said.

“It’s a much bigger picture when you’re looking through the windshield,” Giudice, 47, continued. “But at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect. I’ve learned a valuable lesson from all this, and I know my family is the most important thing to me, but it’s better that I’m out here than in there.”

Giudice then expressed his appreciation for his family and fans. “I just want to let you know that I love you, and I’m always here for you. You know that,” he said.

Giudice completed his sentence for fraud in March and was immediately taken into ICE custody after a judge ordered that he be deported to his native Italy. He remained incarcerated as his lawyers appealed his case, but asked to be released while he waits for a ruling and flew to Italy on October 11.

Joe’s message came as his wife, Teresa Giudice, confirmed that the couple would appear in a tell-all interview with Andy Cohen.

“Joe and I will be sitting down with @Andy to discuss everything that has been happening with us and our family the past few months,” Teresa, 47, tweeted on Monday. “Tune in to a special The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked airing Sunday at 8PM on @bravotv #RHONJ.”

Though Teresa admitted during January’s Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion that she and Joe would “go our separate ways” if he were deported to Italy, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Teresa “already has a trip to Italy planned” with the pair’s four children.

“She’ll be taking all her girls,” the insider explained. “Teresa and all the girls will be visiting sooner rather than later. It’s fast approaching.”

Teresa and Joe, who wed in 1999, share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

