On the right track! Though he’s been open about his sobriety in the past, most notably in his 2013 fitness book Evolution, Joe Manganiello revealed to Us Weekly that more than 12 years after giving up drinking, he remains sober.

PHOTOS: Stars who have been to rehab

“Of course sobriety is something near and dear to me,” the Magic Mike XXL hunk, 38, told Us at The Resurrection of Jake the Snake at the Arclight presents Slamdance Cinema Club screening. The documentary is about professional wrestler Jake “the Snake” Roberts and his own struggles with sobriety. “Twelve-and-a-half years sober. So obviously this is something very close to my heart.”

PHOTOS: Shirtless hunks

This isn’t the first time Manganiello’s touched on the topic. In 2013, he spoke with HuffPost Live saying, “There was a period of four years where I needed to quit drinking. It was one of those obstacles I needed to get over. Once again, I needed to clear the road in order for these things to happen.”

PHOTOS: True Blood stars, then and now

Though the True Blood alum remained tight-lipped about his fiancee Sofia Vergara’s involvement in his sobriety, he did reveal that they had set a wedding date.

PHOTOS: Sofia and Joe's sexiest moments

The couple got engaged in Hawaii in late December.

“We’re kind of busy so we’re trying to do it maybe [this] fall,” Vergara told Access Hollywood at the 2015 SAG Awards in January. “It’s going to be big. We started off with 20 [on the guest list], and now there’s like pages and pages.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!